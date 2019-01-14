Tom Brady delivers a classic postgame line: “I just like winning”

If there was any possibility of a Los Angeles Chargers upset in Foxborough on Sunday, Tom Brady immediately squashed that thought as soon as he touched the ball.

It was a classic, dominant playoff showing from Brady. The five-time Super Bowl champ went 34-for-44 for 343 yards and one touchdown as the New England Patriots cruised to a 41-28 win Divisional Round win.

Life was so good for Brady on Sunday, he was even wearing the puffiest coat we’ve seen on record.

After the win, the 41 year old stood at the podium and was asked if this playoff win — the 28th of his career — was any sweeter considering the year-long speculation that the vaunted Pats’ dynasty might finally be coming to an end.

In response, Brady delivered a classic Patriots press conference line: “I just like winning.”

Now, with the Pats just one win away from their ninth Super Bowl appearance with Brady and Bill Belichick, New England fans now have a new T-shirt to pick up and wear before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

In hindsight, why should we have expected anything else? As our Natalie Weiner wrote, the Patriots are the most inevitable franchise in sports. And, even though they were inconsistent at times the season, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Brady and the Pats were able to put together a dominant performance when they needed it most.

With the big win, the Patriots are now heading to Arrowhead Stadium to play in their eighth(!) consecutive AFC Championship Game. This time, they’ll have to show off their winning pedigree against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ high-flying offense.

But if there was any concern about the end of the Brady and Belichick era, just remember one thing: they like to win. A lot.