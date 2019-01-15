Mitch Morse wants Chiefs fans to take his advice and “double it”

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the cusp of reaching their first Super Bowl since 1970, and luckily, they have one of the NFL’s best sidekicks — an amazing home crowd rocking inside Arrowhead Stadium.

So after the Chiefs’ 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday — their first postseason win in Arrowhead since 1994 — center Mitch Morse didn’t just give a nod to the fans, he also implored them to step up their game in any way possible for the AFC Championship this week, even if it means consuming a few extra alcoholic beverages on Sunday.

“Whatever [fans] drank before this game, they need to double it.”

“Whatever [Chiefs fans] drank, they need to double it.” - Mitch Morse, who should never change (via @DanMolloyTV) pic.twitter.com/9BPyUm2qaZ — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 13, 2019

After all, this isn’t just any quarterback walking into Kansas City. This is five-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady looking to spoil the Chiefs’ Super Bowl dreams.

It was all in good fun, of course, and Morse’s words of wisdom have been etched onto a new a T-shirt and hoodie for Chiefs fans to proudly rep leading up to the AFC Championship Game.

Check ‘em out.

If Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is anything like the Chiefs’ and Pats’ Week 6 matchup, we should be in for a wild shootout.

In the Pats’ 43-40 win back in October, Patrick Mahomes one-upped Brady with 352 passing yards and four touchdowns. But, as per usual, Brady got the last laugh. After the Chiefs tied the game with a 75-yard touchdown strike late in the fourth quarter, the future Hall-of-Famer took New England down the field to set up Stephen Gostkowski for the game-winning field goal.

This time around, Chiefs fans are hoping their presence inside Arrowhead can be the difference between another playoff exit and their first Super Bowl appearance in over 50 years.

Need a last-minute hat to keep your brain from freezing over during the game?

This is no joke. According to the AP, the National Weather Service is projecting an “arctic blast” to hit Kansas City during the game. So, if you’re going to Arrowhead and don’t have the necessary gear to keep your head from freezing over, we got you covered with a few winter hats to check out.