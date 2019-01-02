Russell Westbrook and Jordan Brand announce launch of Why Not Zer0.2 signature shoe

If you’re looking to start off the New Year with some colorful new kicks, Russell Westbrook and Jordan Brand have exactly the shoe you’re looking for.

Say hello to the Why Not Zer0.2, Russell Westbrook’s latest signature shoe

“Future History,” the first colorway in the new signature series, will drop Jan. 10 on Nike.com. Here’s a first glimpse at Russ’ latest signature, which Westbrook shared with kids in L.A. on Tuesday night, and will debut against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

What are the details?

“Future History” pays homage to Westbrook’s career, and the different colors on the shoe are a nod to the uniforms he’s worn since high school.

Besides the wide array of colors from top to bottom, the shoe’s heel features Westbrook’s “RW” logo and his family crest on the tongue. From a design standpoint, the new colorway contains a multiknit upper that’s combined with a Zoom Air bag on the forefoot and lofted mid-foot strap for extra support.

How much will Westbrook’s new signature shoe cost?

The Why Not Zer0.2, which goes online at Nike.com on Jan. 10., will retail for $130. Russ’ new signature shoe, which will initially be available in men’s sizes only, will also drop for kids later in the month.