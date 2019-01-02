Sam Ehlinger’s bold statement after the Sugar Bowl is now a T-shirt

Texas fans have a lot to be excited about.

Not only did the Longhorns cap off their season with a 28-21 upset win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, but Texas also clinched its first 10-win season since the Mack Brown era in 2009.

You might say that Tom Herman & Co. have high hopes heading into 2019, but after the game, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger had a big take about the state of Texas football.

Standing on the podium after the Sugar Bowl victory, Ehlinger told Texas fans: “Longhorn Nation, we’re baaaaaaaaaack.”

Sam Ehlinger has a message for Texas fans pic.twitter.com/zWmYYHCV5V — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2019

Naturally, it’s now a T-shirt for Texas fans to enjoy as they roll into 2019 with big aspirations.

Ehlinger, who was named Sugar Bowl MVP, finished the game with 169 yards passing while rushing for 64 yards and three touchdowns.

While things certainly look bright for Texas heading into next season, let’s also note that this isn’t the first time we’ve been through this.

After beating Notre Dame 50-47 in double overtime to start the 2016 season, ESPN announcer Joe Tessitore made the same statement, and it became a punchline as the Longhorns finished that year 5-7 and eventually fired Charlie Strong.

So Texas definitely wasn’t “back” two seasons ago, but with big wins over Oklahoma and Georgia this year, Ehlinger’s “we’re back” may actually be legit this time, even if the Longhorns took an L against Maryland and barely got by against Tulsa and Kansas.

But hey, Texas fans, no need to sweat those details right now. Enjoy the moment. Hook ‘em.