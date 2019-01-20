Celebrate the Patriots’ third straight AFC title with new gear and merch

It’s back-to-back-to-back AFC titles for the New England Patriots!

With their 37-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick & Co. are once again AFC champs and on their way to another Super Bowl appearance.

It was a classic Tom Brady playoff performance. With the Pats’ season on the line, the 41-year-old put together a masterful show in the fourth quarter and overtime. After winning the overtime coin toss, Brady led New England down the field seamlessly and capped off the win by handing the ball off to Rex Burkhead for the game-winning two-yard touchdown run. Now, the Patriots are heading to Atlanta to face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.

