Celebrate the Rams’ NFC title with new merch and apparel

Sean McVay, Jared Goff, Aaron Donald, and the high-flying Rams are officially taking their talents to Super Bowl 53.

With their 26-23 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome on Sunday, the Rams are NFC champs for the first time since 2002. Back then, it was Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk. and Torry Holt as the “Greatest Show on Turf.” Seventeen years later, it’s Jared Goff, Todd Gurley II, and Brandin Cooks lighting up the scoreboard en route to the Super Bowl.

The title game rematch lived up the hype, and then some. After a slow start, Goff and the offense found their rhythm in the second half as they battled back from an early 13-point deficit to get the better of the Saints inside the Superdome.

