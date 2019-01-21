7 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your favorite sports fan

Sports love is in the air!

OK, so it’s a tiny bit early, but before we know it — after the Super Bowl, and before NBA All-Star weekend — Valentine’s Day will be here. If you haven’t started thinking about it yet, now’s the time to get a jump start on your Valentine’s shopping before you look up and it’s already February 14. Of course, you can (and should) send your Valentine flowers and chocolates, but at the end of the day, we all want a little extra something from our Valentine, right?

So, if you need some help finding fun gifts for the sports fan in your life, have no fear! We at SB Nation have you covered with a few ideas to get your Valentine’s Day shopping started.

Let’s do it.

For the significant other that’s become obsessed with Zion Williamson

I mean, who hasn’t? The Duke freshman phenom casually pulled out a 360-degree slam dunk in a game and made it look easy. He may not be around Durham for much longer, but this jersey will definitely hold long-term street cred.

And if you’re thinking ahead about the possibility of Zion landing with the Knicks

Let’s be honest, everyone’s already talking about it. It would definitely be a bold Valentine’s gift — especially since the Knicks haven’t held the No. 1 pick since 1985 when they drafted Patrick Ewing — but one your Valentine would definitely enjoy, especially if this comes to fruition in June.

Or the Cavs

To put it lightly, things haven’t looked so great since LeBron left this summer to take his talents to L.A. So now, with the Cavs in full tank mode, this could be the perfect chance for your Valentine to get in on the Zion to Cleveland hype train a few months early.

For the Red Sox fan in your life that wants juuuuust one more T-shirt or hoodie for the World Series hangover

You’re already a great Valentine if you put up with a Boston sports fan everyday (just kidding fam!), but with spring training kicking off in the next few weeks, give your Red Sox fan the gift of one last piece of World Series history to brag about before the new season starts.

For the Valentine that has an ambitious book list to hit in 2019

Help them hit their goal with some great reads.

For the fitness fanatic in your life

If they don’t already have a fitness tracker, or perhaps are in the market for a new one, now’s a great time to turn their wish into a Valentine’s Day gift.

For the significant other that desperately needs a new winter cap

Not only is this an another opportunity for he or she to rep their favorite team on the commute to work, but it also saves them from the winter blizzards and sub-zero temperatures. That’s a winner.

Or the Valentine that drinks three cups of coffee every morning

It’s the little things that matter, like that go-to morning coffee cup that gets your Valentine’s Day started on the right note.

And for the significant other that can’t keep his or her phone from cracking

Solve two problems with one stone. Get your Valentine an Otterbox iPhone case and give them another chance to show off their fandom whenever they whip out their phone. That’s what true love is all about.