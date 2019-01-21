8 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your favorite sports fan

Sports love is in the air!

It’s February, which means now that football season is a thing of the past, it’s time to put the love affair with your favorite team to the side for a moment and think about the true Valentine in your life.

Valentine’s Day is just on the horizon, which means if you haven’t started thinking about what to get the special person in your life, now’s the time to get your shopping done before you look up and it’s already February 14. Of course, you can (and should) send your Valentine flowers and chocolates, but at the end of the day, we all want a little extra something from our Valentine, right?

So, if you need some help finding fun gifts for the sports fan in your life, have no fear! We at SB Nation have you covered with a few ideas to get your Valentine’s Day shopping started.

Let’s do it.

For the significant other that’s become obsessed with Zion Williamson

I mean, who hasn’t? The Duke freshman phenom casually pulled out a 360-degree slam dunk in a game and made it look easy. He may not be around Durham for much longer, but this jersey will definitely hold long-term street cred.

And if you’re thinking about the possibility of Zion landing with the Knicks

Let’s be honest, everyone’s already talking about it. It would definitely be a bold Valentine’s gift — especially since the Knicks haven’t held the No. 1 pick since 1985 when they drafted Patrick Ewing — but one your Valentine would definitely enjoy, especially if this comes to fruition in June.

Or the Cavs

To put it lightly, things haven’t looked so great since LeBron left this summer to take his talents to L.A. So now, with the Cavs in full tank mode, this could be the perfect chance for your Valentine to get in on the Zion to Cleveland hype train a few months early.

For the Boston sports fan in your life that’s living the championship dream

You’re already a great Valentine if you put up with a Boston sports fan everyday (just kidding fam!), but with the Patriots winning their sixth Super Bowl and spring training kicking off in the next few weeks, let’s be honest: the Boston sports fan in your life is living it up at the moment. So, for Valentine’s Day, give your significant other one more piece of New England sports history to brag about.

For the Valentine that needs a new T-shirt to show off their fandom even more

Need a fun gift that you know won’t end up in the back of the closet for eternity? You’re in luck, because our friends at BreakingT have put together their Red Collection for V-Day, which means you can save 15 percent on any shirt in the set by using promo code RED15 at checkout.

Here’s a few options to check out:

For the Valentine that has an ambitious book list to hit in 2019

Help them hit their goal with some great reads.

For the fitness fanatic in your life

If they don’t already have a fitness tracker, or perhaps are in the market for a new one, now’s a great time to turn their wish into a Valentine’s Day gift.

For the significant other that desperately needs a new winter cap

Not only is this an another opportunity for he or she to rep their favorite team on the commute to work, but it also saves them from the winter blizzards and sub-zero temperatures. That’s a winner.

Or the Valentine that drinks three cups of coffee every morning

It’s the little things that matter, like that go-to morning coffee cup that gets your Valentine’s Day started on the right note.

And for the significant other that can’t keep his or her phone from cracking

Solve two problems with one stone. Get your Valentine an Otterbox iPhone case and give them another chance to show off their fandom whenever they whip out their phone. That’s what true love is all about.