Tom Brady, already a legend, reportedly called himself the “baddest mother****** on the planet”

Now, it’s a T-shirt for Pats fans to enjoy before Super Bowl 53.

By Isaac Chipps
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Whether or not we want to admit it, we all know Tom Brady is a legend. Five Super Bowl titles, nine appearances, and countless game-winning playoff drives. As he showed us against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the resume speaks for itself and shouldn’t be doubted.

But the “baddest mother****** on the planet?” Outside of New England, that’s definitely a tough sell.

Before Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported that the 41-year-old QB walked into the Patriots’ practice facility earlier in the week and said just that.

At this moment, there’s not a single Patriots fan that would disagree. Brady was electric in the fourth quarter and overtime on Sunday, sealing the Pats’ third straight AFC title by taking the offense down the field seamlessly to score the game-winning touchdown with the first possession in overtime.

And now, with their sights set on Atlanta for Super Bowl 53, there’s a new T-shirt that just dropped for Patriots fans to proudly wear across New England leading up to the big game.

Baddest Mother T-shirt for $28
And if you’re already thinking about the prospects of beating L.A. in another title game, here’s the T-shirt for you.

Beat LA Again T-shirt for $28
Still need to grab all your AFC Champs gear?

It’s back-to-back-to-back! If you haven’t picked up your conference championship merch and apparel yet, we have you covered with T-shirts, hats, hoodies and a new Tom Brady jersey that just dropped.

Check it out.

Pats AFC Champs T-shirt for $31.99
I Just Like Winning T-shirt for $28
Pats AFC Champs 9FORTY Hat for $33.99
Pats AFC Champs 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat for $23.99
Pats AFC Champs Locker Room Hoodie for $69.99
Tom Brady Nike Super Bowl 53 Jersey for $119.99
