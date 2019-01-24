The first 2019 NBA All-Star Game jerseys have dropped, and here’s where you can find them

If you loved how the NBA spiced up the All-Star Game last year by replacing the East vs. West format with team captains, then we have good news: it’s back for Year 2.

On Thursday night, we officially moved one step closer to All-Star Weekend as the 10 starters for this year’s game we’re announced on TNT. And while we don’t know what the two teams look like just yet — the All-Star draft show is on February 7 — we can officially start making bets on which stars will get picked first (and last) for Team LeBron or Team Giannis.

As part of last year’s new format, Nike and the NBA also changed the All-Star Game uniform scheme, moving to a black-and-white uniform set with team logos on the front of each player’s jersey.

For Year 2, the black-and-white uniform set is back, with just a few slight tweaks that pay tribute to the uniform set worn during the 1991 All-Star Game in Charlotte. And while we did get our first glimpse of the 2019 jerseys a few weeks back via social media leaks, we come to you bearing the first official set of NBA All-Star uniforms that are live and online for fans to check out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NBA’s latest uniform drop for All-Star Weekend.

How much do the All-Star Game jerseys cost?

The Nike Swingman Jerseys are $119.99 and the Nike Authentic Jerseys are $224.99. Below are links to the different Swingman Jerseys.

What type of All-Star Game apparel is available right now?

At the moment, only starters’ jerseys are available, but more apparel will drop when the reserves are announced next week and leading up to All-Star Weekend. Regardless of which team they end up on, there will be black-and-white jerseys available for each player.

Where can I buy my All-Star Game jersey and apparel?

The 2019 All-Star Game apparel is available at multiple retailers, including Fanatics, Nike.com, and the NBA Store.

What does it all look like?

Great question! Here’s a rundown of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game starters’ jerseys that have dropped so far. We’ll continue to update this post as more jerseys and apparel drop.

With All-Star weekend less than a month away, we’ll keep you updated as more merch and apparel drops over the next few weeks.