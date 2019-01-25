The latest Nike Kyrie 5 colorway is a tribute to ‘Just Do It’

The Kyrie 5, one of Nike’s bestselling basketball shoes, is debuting a new colorway that fans will surely have takes on.

Nike has just dropped its Kyrie 5 “Just Do It” colorway

The latest pair of kicks, now available on Nike.com for $130, is another addition to the company’s 30th anniversary tribute to the longtime catchphrase.

Here’s a full look at the latest Kyrie. What do you think?

What are the details?

The latest Kyrie 5 colorway comes at us with a vast array of bright colors, including the pink “Just” across the lateral side of the left shoe and the blue, pink, and yellow “Do It” from the lateral side of the right shoe.

Similar to Russell Westbrook’s Why Not Zer0.2 signature shoe, the Kyrie 5 also features a Nike tag that’s stitched onto the hamsa-inspired heel piece.

How much does it cost?

The “Just Do It” colorway is available online for $130 at multiple retailers including Nike.com, Foot Locker, and Finish Line. If you’re looking for youth sizes of the Kyrie 5, you can order the latest colorway for $110.