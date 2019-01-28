The cord cutter’s guide to streaming Super Bowl 53

And. Here. We. Go.

It’s officially Super Bowl week, which means if you haven’t figured out what you’re doing for Sunday, or how you’ll be watching the game, now’s the time to get your plans in order.

Luckily, with the rise of cord cutting, mobile apps, and over-the-top streaming services, you don’t need to panic if you’re without cable and have no interest in watching the game at a crowded bar on Sunday night.

If you’re still not sure how you should watch Super Bowl 53, here’s everything you need to know about what’s available and all the ways you can enjoy this year’s game.

First off, when does Super Bowl LIII start?

Super Bowl LIII kickoff time is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on February 3.

What network will Super Bowl 53 air on this year?

This year, the Super Bowl will air on CBS, where Jim Nantz and Tomy Romo will be on the call. Romo, who has been a top-notch analyst since he joined CBS last season, will be calling his first Super Bowl and should be an awesome addition to the broadcast.

Which streaming services will be showing Super Bowl 53?

Quite a few! Here’s the rundown of which services will show Super Bowl 53 with CBS as part of their streaming lineup. While each streaming service offers a slightly different variation of channel lineups, all of these services come with a free trial, too. Basically, you can enjoy Super Bowl 53 on them before deciding whether or not you want to stick with the monthly commitment.

Price: $44.99 - $49.99 per month (with a seven-day free trial)

Available for Roku, Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and Android TV

Price: $39.99 per month (with a seven-day free trial)

Available to stream with Roku, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Xbox One

Price: $49.99 - $79.99 per month (with a five-day free trial)

Available to stream with Roku, Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, PS4, and Android TV

Price: $40 per month (with a five-day free trial)

Available to stream with Google Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and Xbox One

Price: $40 - $75 per month (with a seven-day free trial)

Available to stream with Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and Samsung Smart TV

But what if I just want to watch it directly through CBS?

If you’re not interested in signing up for a bundled streaming service, you can also watch Super Bowl 53 directly through CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App, or CBS All-Access.

If you have an Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV streaming stick, you can download the CBS All-Access app, which is $5.99 per month and includes a free seven-day trial.

What if I just want to watch Super Bowl 53 for free, and never think about streaming services again?

It’s possible!

Before the NFL season, CBS announced that it would show Super Bowl 53 for free online at CBSSports.com and through the CBS Sports app. If your only interest is the Super Bowl commercials, head to CBSSports.com or download the app on Sunday and enjoy the game for free.