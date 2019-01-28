James Harden drops 40 again, continues to prove he’s the ultimate scorer

James Harden is putting together a historic season.

Not only is he leading the league in scoring at 36.3 points per game, but the Rockets star has catapulted himself into legendary territory alongside Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.

For starters, Harden has scored 30 or more points in 23 (!) consecutive games, only trailing Chamberlain, who put together three longer streaks back in the day. Over the last 12 years, no player has scored over 30 points in more than seven straight games.

After a legendary week that included a career-high 61 points against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, Harden scored a meager 40 points in the Rockets’ 103-98 win over Orlando on Sunday night. But once again, he put the Rockets on his back and sealed the game with his classic step back.

With his seamless step-back threes, unguardable drives to the basket, and scoring efficiency that we’ve never seen in this era, the reigning MVP has proven that he truly is the ultimate scorer.

With his 40-point outing on Sunday, Harden has now hit that mark in 12 of his last 17 games. In 13 games this month, Harden is averaging a ridiculous 44.1 points per game. As SB Nation’s Alex Rubenstein noted, that would be the highest-scoring month by anyone other than Chamberlain.

Harden will cap off his historic January on Wednesday when he goes up against the New Orleans Pelicans. When the two teams last played in December, Harden dropped a casual 41, so anything less than that we’ll have to considered a disappointment, right?