Start 2019 with deals from Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and more

Ayoooo!
Happy 2019, fam!
So yes, the holiday season and its deals may be gone, but that’s definitely not stopping us from finding the best weekly deals in the sports apparel world. In fact, we’re kicking off the New Year by featuring sweet deals from Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour.
Need some new fitness equipment to kickstart your workout goals? We got you covered with weekend deals on a bunch of cardio equipment, too.
SB Nation Scores gets your first weekend of 2019 started on the right note, so let’s get to it.
Legooo!
Nike is kicking off 2019 with an extra 25 percent off on sale items
Looking to start the new year with a fresh look, courtesy of some new shoes? Have no fear, Nike is boasting a bunch of discounts on its sale items, with deals on kicks, clothes, backpacks, and more!
Details: Use promo code SAVE25 at checkout and you’re good to go. Discount runs through Jan. 5. Prices below include promo code addition.
- Nike Epic React Flyknit Men’s Running Shoe for $93.73 (usually $150)
- Nike KD Trey 5 VI Shoe for $60.73 (usually $90)
- Nike Zoom KD11 for $95.98 (usually $150)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Women’s Running Shoe for $76.48 (usually $120)
- Nike Metcon 4 Men’s Shoe for $87.73 (usually $130)
- Nike Air Presto Women’s Shoe for $76.48 (usually $120)
- Nike Vapor Speed 2.0 Backpack for $33.73 (usually $60)
- Nike Element Women’s Half-Zip for $41.23 (usually $65)
- Nike Dri-FIT Men’s Basketball T-shirt for $16.48 (usually $25)
The Adidas end of season sale features apparel up to 50 percent off
‘Tis the season for the end of season sale! With retailers gearing up for spring (yes, already), the January sales are abound with big deals like the one Adidas is running.
Here’s a quick look at what’s available to save on right now.
Under Armour’s semi-annual event is happening right now
Which means you can save on last season’s styles with deals on footwear, apparel, and more.
- UA Micro G Pursuit Men’s Shoe for $59.99 (usually $70)
- UA Charged Bandit 4 Notre Dame/UCLA Shoes for $60.99 (usually $80)
- UA Lockdown 3 Men’s Basketball Shoe for $54.99 (usually $65)
- UA Charged Bandit 3 Women’s Shoe for $68 (usually $80)
- UA SpeedForm Slingshot 2 Women’s Running Shoe for $90.99 (usually $100)
- UA Ultimate Speed Women’s Training Shoes for $75.99 (usually $100)
- Armour Fleece Spectrum Men’s Hoodie for $39.99 (usually $55)
- UA Featherweight Fleece Funnel Neck Women’s Long Sleeve Shirt for $36 (usually $60)
‘47 has select NFL gear up to 50 percent off
Need a new hat for your team’s playoff run to the Super Bowl? You’re in luck, because ‘47 has a bunch of new markdown items for every team, so check out the selection and save in the process.
- Baltimore Ravens Nimbus ‘47 Hat for $19.99 (usually $28) ‘47
- Chicago Bears Game Time ‘47 Hat for $19.99 (usually $28) ‘47
- Houston Texans Game Time ‘47 Hat for $19.99 (usually $28) ‘47
- Indianapolis Colts Franchise ‘47 Hat for $19.47 (usually $30) ‘47
- Kansas City Chiefs Game Time ‘47 Hat for $19.99 (usually $28) ‘47
- Los Angeles Chargers Miata ‘47 Women’s Hat for $17.50 (usually $25) ‘47
- Los Angeles Rams Sparkle ‘47 Women’s Hat for $14.99 (usually $25) ‘47
- New England Patriots Verona ‘47 Hat for $19.99 (usually $28) ‘47
- New Orleans Saints ‘47 Hat for $19.47 (usually $30) ‘47
- Philadelphia Eagles Backpedal ‘47 Hat for $19.99 (usually $30) ‘47
- Seattle Seahawks Nimbus ‘47 Clean Up Hat for $19.99 (usually $28) ‘47
Save up to 50 percent off cardio equipment
If you’re looking to start 2019 with a fitness goal and need some new cardio equipment to update the home gym, DICK’s Sporting Goods has deals on treadmills and ellipticals.
Details: Free shipping included on all cardio equipment.
- SOLE F63 Treadmill for $899.98 (usually $1,799.99)
- SOLE E25 Elliptical for $899.98 (usually $1,799.99)
- SOLE F80 Treadmill for $1,399.98 (usually $2,799.99)
- SOLE E35 Elliptical for $1,299.98 (usually $2,599.99)
- XTERRA Fitness TRX3500 Folding Treadmill for $799.99 (usually $1,599.99)
