Start 2019 with deals from Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and more

Ayoooo!

Happy 2019, fam!

So yes, the holiday season and its deals may be gone, but that’s definitely not stopping us from finding the best weekly deals in the sports apparel world. In fact, we’re kicking off the New Year by featuring sweet deals from Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour.

Need some new fitness equipment to kickstart your workout goals? We got you covered with weekend deals on a bunch of cardio equipment, too.

SB Nation Scores gets your first weekend of 2019 started on the right note, so let’s get to it.

Legooo!

Nike is kicking off 2019 with an extra 25 percent off on sale items

Looking to start the new year with a fresh look, courtesy of some new shoes? Have no fear, Nike is boasting a bunch of discounts on its sale items, with deals on kicks, clothes, backpacks, and more!

Details: Use promo code SAVE25 at checkout and you’re good to go. Discount runs through Jan. 5. Prices below include promo code addition.

The Adidas end of season sale features apparel up to 50 percent off

‘Tis the season for the end of season sale! With retailers gearing up for spring (yes, already), the January sales are abound with big deals like the one Adidas is running.

Here’s a quick look at what’s available to save on right now.

Under Armour’s semi-annual event is happening right now

Which means you can save on last season’s styles with deals on footwear, apparel, and more.

‘47 has select NFL gear up to 50 percent off

Need a new hat for your team’s playoff run to the Super Bowl? You’re in luck, because ‘47 has a bunch of new markdown items for every team, so check out the selection and save in the process.

Save up to 50 percent off cardio equipment

If you’re looking to start 2019 with a fitness goal and need some new cardio equipment to update the home gym, DICK’s Sporting Goods has deals on treadmills and ellipticals.

Details: Free shipping included on all cardio equipment.