The Double Doink keeps the Eagles’ season alive, and lives on as a T-shirt and hoodie

With 10 seconds left in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game, the Chicago Bears had the perfect chance to end the Philadelphia Eagles’s season and put a stop to the Nick Foles heroics.

After the Eagles converted on 4th-and-goal with a Nick Foles pass to Golden Tate to take a 16-15 lead, Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears went to work on the final drive of the game.

With less than a minute to go, Trubisky drove the Bears down the field and put them into scoring range. The second-year quarterback threw a beautiful back-shoulder pass to Allen Robinson that put the Bears into field-goal range. From there, they put the game on the right leg of kicker Cody Parkey.

Parkey came onto the field to attempt the game-winning 43 yard field goal, and this happened.

Cody Parkey's would-be game-winning FG hits the crossbar twice sending the Eagles to the Divisional Round. #PHIvsCHI #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mchSudQfLL — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2019

It was immediately dubbed, “the Double Doink.”

With the sound of the pigskin hitting not one, but two(!) uprights, the Eagles’ magical ride with Nick Foles lives on. And yes, we’re less than 24 hours removed from the “Double Doink,” but that hasn’t stopped the newly dubbed phrase from already making its way onto a T-shirt and hoodie.

Now, the Eagles head to New Orleans to take on the Saints, where they hope to avenge their 48-7 loss in Week 11 and keep riding the magical St. Nick Foles wave.

