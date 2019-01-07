The new Nike PG 3 has dropped with a NASA-themed colorway

Space travel seems to be taking over the NBA’s shoe game to start 2019.

First, it was Steph Curry and Under Armour with the Curry 6. Now, Nike and Paul George are have dropped their own space-ish shoe, too.

To kick off the PG 3 signature series, Nike has launched a NASA-themed colorway

Here’s a full look at the new shoe, which Nike has officially released online for $120.

What are the details?

If you love space, this is the shoe for you.

George’s new signature shoe features an orange mesh upper that’s paired with silver detailing. Besides the bright colors, there’s an American flag embroidered on the right tongue and the NASA logo in the insole of each shoe. The midsole has a nod to “footprints on the moon” and also has serial-style branding on the front midsole.

One new aspect to the PG 3 is the removal of the foot strap, which was a staple in previous models of the PG 2.5. However, the shoe is still a low top and will feature its signature Zoom Air cushioning.

The PG 3 is available online now for $120 at Nike.com, Finish Line, and Foot Locker.