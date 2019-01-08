Tigers fans, rejoice! And get that championship merch to celebrate the national title!

The national title is heading back to Clemson!

With their dominating 44-16 win over Alabama on Monday night in the College Football Playoff, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are national champs for the second time in three years.

Round 4 of the Alabama-Clemson battle was all about the Tigers’ true freshman. Trevor Lawrence was sensational, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns while wide receiver Justyn Ross had six catches for 153 yards and one score. With a 31-16 lead, Lawrence connected with Ross for a huge 74-yard touchdown that practically put the game out of reach.

On the other side of the ball, Brett Venables’ Clemson’s defense stepped up and kept Tua Tagovailoa in check, forcing two interceptions while stopping the Crimson Tide on multiple fourth downs attempts. It was an all around dominating performance, as Clemson handed Nick Saban the worst loss of his Alabama tenure.

Before you head out to celebrate, make sure you check out all the new merch and apparel that just dropped for Clemson fans. If you’re looking for a new T-shirt or hat to savor the moment, we’ve got everything you need to celebrate Clemson’s national title.

The Clemson National Championship T-shirts

Grab your national title hat

And your championship sweatshirt, too!