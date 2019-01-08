Clelin Ferrell’s “Come to Death Valley” Suge Knight reference after the national title game was epic

Part IV of the Alabama-Clemson showdown was a complete and dominating performance by the Tigers.

Not only did Clemson win 44-16 to take home its second national title in three years, but the Tigers also handed Nick Saban the worst loss of his Alabama tenure.

And once the confetti hit, the Tigers’ postgame celebration was full of funny antics.

First, coach Dabo Swinney had no idea where Clemson was playing (somewhere in California. Exact location not important).

Then, All-American Christian Wilkins gave Swinney a wet willie during the trophy presentation. Lol.

But best of all, Tigers defensive end Clelin Ferrell gifted us with a Suge Knight reference and told every potential Clemson recruit that, if you don’t mind a coach dancing in the locker room, you should come to Death Valley. Enjoy this.

The Death Row pitch for Clemson football (h/t @edsbs) pic.twitter.com/wszts0lPOC — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 8, 2019

As SB Nation’s Harry Lyles Jr. noted, that’s how you celebrate a national championship.

COME TO DEATH VALLEY!

Congrats, Clemson fans. You now have another national title, the last laugh against Nick Saban, and the ultimate recruiting pitch.

