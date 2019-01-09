The NHL and Adidas have unveiled the 2019 All-Star Game jerseys

The NHL All-Star Game is heading to the San Jose and the SAP Center this year, and since we recently got word of who will be on the rosters, it’s time we also got insight on what the new threads will look like this year, too.

On Wednesday, Adidas and the NHL revealed the 2019 All-Star Game uniforms

And they’ll make some cool history too as the first sustainable NHL uniforms.

Take a look:

They’re called the special edition Adizero Authentic Pro x Parley jerseys (yes, long name indeed). While they’re not nearly as bright as last year’s set, they definitely have a unique look and aesthetic to them.

Here’s a few more looks at what the 2019 jerseys will look like. What do you think?

These will be the first NHL uniforms feature repurposed and upcycled material

According to Adidas, the All-Star jerseys were created with Parley Ocean Plastic, which is a range of materials made from upcycled marine plastic debris.

The 2019 set has a much more personalized team look too. For the first time, this year’s All-Star jerseys will feature each team’s crest on the front of the chest. The uniforms will be almost entirely black and white, which is meant to pay tribute to the “colors of the game.”

How much will the All-Star uniforms cost?

The replica jerseys are $139.99 and the authentic ones are $224.99. If you’re looking for a replica custom jersey, you can order one for $199.99

Where can I pick up my All-Star jersey?

If you’re thinking of adding one of the 2019 All-Star jerseys to your collection, you can check out the entire selection at Fanatics, NHLShop.com and adidas.com. For our Canadian friends, check them out at adidas.CA and NHLShop.ca.

The special edition Adizero Authentic Pro x Parley jerseys will debut on Jan. 25 for the 2019 NHL All-Star Skills exhibition, followed by the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 26.