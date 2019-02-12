 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tracking all the sneakers dropping NBA All-Star Weekend

We’ve got all the latest kicks hitting the market to celebrate the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte.

By Isaac Chipps Updated
Nike
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

NBA All-Star Weekend is more than just a celebration of the game’s biggest and brightest stars; it’s a moment where style and sneakers take center stage, too.

This year’s lineup of kicks is no exception, and even includes the release of the Adapt BB, Nike’s $350 self-lacing, Bluetooth-enabled sneaker. Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Under Armour, and Puma will all be debuting new shoes throughout the weekend for sneakerheads to check out and enjoy.

As we head into this year’s festivities in Charlotte, here’s a rundown of all the new sneakers set to be released this week and throughout NBA All-Star weekend.

We’ll continue to update this post as more styles are released, so stay tuned.

Nike

Aunt Pearl KD 11

Now available on Nike.com for $150.

Nike

Kyrie 5 ROKIT

Drops Feb. 16 on Nike.com for $140.

Nike

PG 3 All-Star

Now available on Nike.com for $110.

Nike

Nike Kobe IV Protro “Draft Day

Now available on Nike.com for $175.

Nike

LeBron Soldier XII FlyEase

Available now on Nike.com for $130.

Nike

Nike Adapt BB

Drops Feb. 17 on Nike.com for $350.

Nike

Why Not Zer0.2 “Own The Game”

Drops Feb. 17 on Nike.com for $125.

Nike

Under Armour

UA Curry 6 “Coy Fish”

Now available on UA.com for $130.

Under Armour

Adidas

Adidas N3XT L3V3L

Drops Feb. 16 on adidas.com for $180.

Adidas

Puma

Puma Charlotte Uproar

Drops Feb. 16 on Puma.com for $130.

Puma

With NBA All-Star festivities kicking off on Friday, we’ll keep you updated as more colorways debut over the weekend.

