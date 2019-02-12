Tracking all the sneakers dropping NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend is more than just a celebration of the game’s biggest and brightest stars; it’s a moment where style and sneakers take center stage, too.
This year’s lineup of kicks is no exception, and even includes the release of the Adapt BB, Nike’s $350 self-lacing, Bluetooth-enabled sneaker. Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Under Armour, and Puma will all be debuting new shoes throughout the weekend for sneakerheads to check out and enjoy.
As we head into this year’s festivities in Charlotte, here’s a rundown of all the new sneakers set to be released this week and throughout NBA All-Star weekend.
Nike
Aunt Pearl KD 11
Now available on Nike.com for $150.
Kyrie 5 ROKIT
Drops Feb. 16 on Nike.com for $140.
PG 3 All-Star
Now available on Nike.com for $110.
Nike Kobe IV Protro “Draft Day
Now available on Nike.com for $175.
LeBron Soldier XII FlyEase
Available now on Nike.com for $130.
Nike Adapt BB
Drops Feb. 17 on Nike.com for $350.
Why Not Zer0.2 “Own The Game”
Drops Feb. 17 on Nike.com for $125.
Under Armour
UA Curry 6 “Coy Fish”
Now available on UA.com for $130.
Adidas
Adidas N3XT L3V3L
Drops Feb. 16 on adidas.com for $180.
Puma
Puma Charlotte Uproar
Drops Feb. 16 on Puma.com for $130.
With NBA All-Star festivities kicking off on Friday, we’ll keep you updated as more colorways debut over the weekend.
