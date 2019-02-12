The NBA All-Star Game 2019 Apparel Guide

After a wild first half of the season that’s featured incredible individual performances from superstars like James Harden and Steph Curry, surprising starts from young teams like the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets, and trade deadline chaos that saw Kristaps Porzingis and Tobias Harris land on new teams, we’ve officially reached All-Star Weekend.

This year, NBA is taking over Charlotte for what will surely be a great weekend: Steph Curry is returning to his hometown; Dirk Nowitzki is competing in the 3-point shooting contest; and we’ll get to enjoy Year 2 of the new All-Star Game format featuring Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis.

But with All-Star Weekend also comes a whole new set of merch and apparel for fans to check out. Whether you’re looking for new T-shirts or jerseys that are dropping as part of the weekend, here’s the lowdown on the gear you can find to celebrate this year’s All-Star Game.

If you’re hopping on the Team Giannis bandwagon for Sunday’s All-Star Game

The T-shirt, hoodie, and long-sleeve shirt have arrived just in time. Check ‘em out.

But just because you’re living in the present, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy our past dunkers, too

The slam dunk contest is all about reminiscing on the legendary dunks that set the stage for our current dunkers. Vince Carter’s elbow dunk in 2000. Blake Griffin’s jump over a KIA in 2011. Even Donovan Mitchell’s slam over friends last year.

Now, those three classic slam dunk moments are shirts for NBA fans to pick up and order as part of BreakingT’s Slam Dunk Collection.

If you saw those NBA Jam shirts and decided you totally need one

Earlier this week, tweets starting dropping about the popular Homage T-shirts popping up around Charlotte leading up to this weekend’s All-Star festivities.

Here’s where you can find one if you’re looking to scoop one up online.

If you’re the fan looking for the official Jordan Brand merch that dropped

You can check out the full lineup of T-shirts and jerseys that were released as part of the All-Star Game merch release, but here’s a few highlights featuring this year’s top names.

Or just interested in some 2019 All-Star merch to add to your NBA closet

Hats, sweatshirts, backpacks, and more celebrating this year’s festivities in Charlotte.

With NBA All-Star festivities kicking off on Friday, we’ll keep you updated as more merch and apparel drops over the weekend.