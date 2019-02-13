The first look at new J.T. Realmuto Phillies apparel

The Philadelphia Phillies may not have signed the biggest prizes of the offseason just yet, but picking up an All-Star catcher right before spring training starts isn’t a bad way to kick off the season, either.

Last week, the Phillies acquired J.T. Realmuto from the Miami Marlins in exchange for catcher Jorge Alfaro and two pitching prospects. After making a 14-game improvement and finishing last season just under .500 at 80-82, Philadelphia is staying active — acquiring arguably the best catcher in baseball — as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado remain unsigned.

On Tuesday, Realmuto was officially introduced to Philadelphia, and while it may be only a week since the trade went down, there’s already apparel dropping for the newest roster addition.

The 27 year old previously wore No. 11 in Miami, but that number belongs to Jimmy Rollins and hasn’t been worn since. Instead, Realmuto will switch to No. 10, which was previously worn by Phillies legends Larry Bowa and Darren Daulton.

Here’s an early look at the new Realmuto apparel that’s been released so far. We’ll continue to update this post as more apparel drops in the coming days.

