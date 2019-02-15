Puma’s second basketball shoe is an ode to Charlotte’s basketball history

Since Puma made its return to the NBA back in the fall, the German retailer has been focused on releasing new colorways for its inaugural shoe, the Clyde Court.

But with All-Star Weekend kicking off on Friday, Puma is set to release its second basketball shoe, the Puma Uproar, which will be available for $130 on Puma.com starting February 16.

We got our first glimpse of the Uproar earlier this month when Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins rocked the new shoe against the Los Angeles Lakers, but here’s a closer look at its first colorway, the Uproar Charlotte.

What do you think?

The Uproar features purple, blue, and orange colors meant to symbolize Charlotte’s basketball history; the orange a nod to the colors the Bobcats wore as an expansion franchise, while the purple and blue are an ode to the Hornets’ colors from the 90s and present.

From a design standpoint, the Uproar features a knitted and mesh upper, synthetic overlays, and Puma’s NRGY cushioning system. Along with its wrap-around TPU heel piece, the shoe also has a full rubber outsole and IGNITE foam for support.

If you’re interested in picking up a pair, the Uproar Charlotte drops February 16 for $130 on Puma.com

We’ll also keep you updated as more shoes, jerseys, and colorways debut over the weekend.