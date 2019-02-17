Hamidou Diallo showed out with an elbow dunk OVER Shaq, and it’s already a shirt

The honey dip dunk is an all-timer, so if you’re going to bring it out during the NBA Slam Dunk contest, you better add some spice to it.

Uhh, yeah, I think Hamidou Diallo’s twist on it qualifies.

THE MAN DUNKED OVER SHAQ.

Look at this again. Obviously, Diallo’s dunk was a perfect 50, but just enjoy the sheer fact that he jumped over a 7-footer with ease. Yeeeeesh.

Diallo put the final touches on his winning performance with a two-handed windmill over Quavo in the final round, but let’s be real, this dunk contest was over the moment the 20-year-old cleared Shaq with ease.

Now that Diallo has been crowned the new champ, is it too early to start counting down the days until Zion Williamson can pull out something even crazier next year?

Hey, the two did go head-to-head in a dunk contest back in 2016, and Zion got the best of Diallo then. With All-Star Weekend heading to Chicago next year, home of Air Jordan himself, that would be a hella fun contest.

Let’s start dreaming now.

Diallo payed homage to a legendary jam with an awesome rendition of his own on Saturday night.

