Joe Harris’ NBA 3-Point Shootout win over Steph Curry is now a T-shirt and hoodie

With a stacked lineup featuring Damian Lillard, Buddy Hield, Danny Green, Devin Booker, and the Curry Brothers, Joe Harris wasn’t seen as the go-to pick in Saturday’s NBA Three-Point Shootout in Charlotte.

Despite entering the contest with the NBA’s second highest three-point percentage this season (47 percent), Harris was probably the least-known shooter of the crew and had the odds stacked against him.

But the Brooklyn Nets’ sharpshooter put on a show, taking home the title in the championship round with 26 points, burying nine straight threes. Curry, playing in front of his hometown crowd, couldn’t keep pace with Harris and lost the title on the final money ball rack.

Joe Harris drains nine straight and posts another perfect money ball rack to finish with a championship round score of 26! #MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/abh9qlo6Ix — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Harris, AKA Joey Buckets as he’s known to Nets fans, put on a show for the fans and made a name for himself on Saturday night.

Now, his sweet stroke and nickname are a new T-shirt and hoodie for Brooklyn fans to rep as the Nets head into the final stretch of the regular season in hopes of earning their first playoff berth since 2015.

Although some fans might have learned about Joey Buckets for the first time over the weekend, you shouldn’t be sleeping on him (or the Nets). As our Kristian Winfield noted, Harris has been one of the best shooters all season. In his last two games before the All-Star Weekend, Harris shot 11-of-13 from three. The 2014 second-round pick has also made at least four three-pointers in 11 games this season.

Point of the story: Keep your eyes out for Harris and the Nets come playoff time.

