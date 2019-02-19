Tracking all the new MLB uniforms you’ll see this season

With position players and full squads reporting to Spring Training this week, we can now officially say baseball is back. And while we won’t get our first taste of real baseball until the end of March, we already have some new looks, refreshed uniforms, and total redesigns to check out for the upcoming MLB season.

Over the past few months, teams have given us sneak peaks and drops on the new additions they’ll be sporting in 2019. A few teams are adding, dropping, and slightly changing their looks, while the Miami Marlins are the only team that went for a totally new look.

Throughout the year, teams will continue release new caps and uniforms leading up to moments like the MLB All-Star Game, Players Weekend, national holidays, and other events during the season. But for now, let’s take a look at the new uniforms you’ll see to start the season, and where you can find them online.

This wasn’t just an upgrade or “refreshed” look. Instead, Miami went all out and totally redesigned its entire uniform sets, with new jersey designs in white, gray, blue thunder, and black.

Check it out.

Jerseys

T-shirts and hoodies

Hats

The Braves “refreshed” their uniform set, adding slight tweaks with new piping on the side of the uniforms and slight modifications to the script logos on the chest. The big news is the return of the Braves’ red home uniforms, which the team wore back in the 2000s and will wear on Fridays this season.

St. Louis Cardinals

The “Victory Blues” are back! The uniform they wore from 1976 to 1984 return for the 2019 season and will be worn as an alternate on select Saturday road games.

As part of their 2019 uniform set, the Indians have removed the controversial Chief Wahoo from all their caps and jerseys. However, the team has also added a fourth uniform — a scarlet jersey with cursive font across the chest — that will be worn as a home alternate throughout the season.

The Twins unveiled a new blue-and-gold uniform that will be worn as a home alternate and features a throwback look with the Twins’ “TC” logo on the side. As noted by SportsLogos.net, this style woodmark was used during the Twins’ first season in 1961 through 1986. Now, it’s back as part of the 2019 rotation.

With Spring Training officially underway, we’ll keep you updated as more apparel and merch drops to kick off the new MLB season.

Stay tuned!