Manny Machado reportedly signs with the Padres and fans already have a T-shirt for him

The wait is finally over, and Manny Machado isn’t taking his talents to the Bronx, Philly, or the South Side of Chicago.

Nope, Machado is staying in SoCal (just down the coast a bit) for the long-term future.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old all-star infielder agreed to a 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres. Machado’s deal is the largest free-agent contract in American sports history in terms of total dollars.

While it may still be a shock reverberating with Padres fans, it’s never too early to celebrate with new merch! Yes, we’re less than two hours since the signing, but there’s already a new T-shirt for Padres fans to pick up and rep as spring training kicks off.

Check it out.

As a member of the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers last season, Machado posted career highs in batting average (.297), on-base percentage (.367), and OPS (.905), with 37 home runs and 107 RBIs. Not a bad pickup for a team with the second-worst record in the National League last season.

With more free agents still on the market, we’ll continue to track new merch and apparel as all-stars like Bryce Harper and Craig Kimbrel hopefully ink their new deals in the coming days.