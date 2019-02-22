Tracking all the new MLS kits debuting in 2019

A new MLS season is on the horizon, which means we have a whole bunch of new threads to check out and weigh in on.

Over the past few weeks, clubs have given us sneak peaks and drops on the new kits and uniforms they’ll be wearing this season.

Here’s a rundown of all the new kits you’ll see this year, and where you can find them online. We’ll update this post as more teams announce and release their new uniforms leading up to kickoff on March 2.

Atlanta United: New primary kit

The defending MLS Cup champs are getting a new primary kit with a tweaked design that features thinner stripes down the jersey, and a jock tag that’s a gold representation of Georgia.

FC Cincinnati: Inaugural MLS kits

A welcome to the MLS also means new primary and secondary kits to start 2019. The FC Cincinnati primary jersey features blue and orange stripes, while the secondary kit is an all-white look with the team patch on the chest.

Chicago Fire: New primary and secondary kits

By teaming up with a new jersey partner, Motorola, the Fire will also debut new primary and secondary kits for the 2019 season. The new kits will go on sale March 1.

Colorado Rapids: New secondary kit

The “Black Diamond” secondary kit is an another all-white kit. With adidas’ emphasis on creating “community kits” with the secondary jerseys, “Black Diamond” is a reference to Colorado ski culture.

Columbus Crew: New primary kit

The Crew’s new primary uniform, “The 2019 Gold Kit,” is a fresh take on their traditional black and gold look. The new uniform features a white and black V-neck collar along with the team’s shield on the chest, which is an ode to the Crew’s inaugural season in 1996.

FC Dallas: New secondary kit

The new secondary kit is called the “Reunion Jersey,” which features diagonal striping and pays tribute to Lamar Hunt with his initials on the left sleeve patch.

D.C. United: New secondary kit

On Thursday, the team announced that they’ll be introducing a new secondary kit with a, “white-and-silver look with a streamlined, minimalist vibe.” Our friends Black and Red United, along with the rest of Twitter, were not particularly fond of the new kit.

Houston Dynamo: New primary kit

Dubbed “The Energy Kit,” the Dynamo’s new primary kit remains bright orange like previous uniforms, but features a new jersey-front partner. Like previous kits, the jock tag features the Texas flag and two MLS Cup championship stars above the crest.

LA Galaxy: New secondary kit

The Galaxy’s new secondary uniform, called “The Navy Kit,” features vertical stripes down the shirt and a jock tag on the bottom that reads, “This is LA.” The stars above the team crest also represent the five MLS Cups the franchise has won.

Minnesota United: New secondary kit

The United will debut a new secondary white kit called the “Drift” jersey, which is an ode to the hella cold Minnesota weather.

Montreal Impact: New primary kit

The Impact will debut a new primary kit in 2019, and the threads will feature the team’s customary blue and black vertical stripes. However, as the shirt goes down, the stripes fade away into an all-black look. The bottom left side of the kit also features the North Star bell, which is rung at Stade Saputo after the Impact score a goal.

New England Revolution: New secondary kit

The Revolution’s new secondary jersey is dubbed, “The Colonial,” and is inspired by the uniforms generals wore during the Revolutionary War.

New York City FC: New primary kit

NYCFC gets a new primary kit for 2019, inspired by its hometown. The vertical stripes across the kit are an ode to the New York City flag, while a pigeon mosaic on the jock tag is a nod to the unofficial bird of the city.

New York Red Bulls: New secondary kit

The Red Bulls will sport a new secondary jersey called “The Glitch Kit.”

Orlando City SC: New primary kit

Orlando is getting a new primary kit with the slogan #BringTheNoise.

Philadelphia Union: New secondary kit

Like many other clubs, the Union’s new secondary jersey — dubbed the “Inspired Kit” — is mostly all white with tints of light blue across the chest. As part of the club’s 10th anniversary, the new secondary uniform features the first-ever MLS customizable back tags.

Portland Timbers: New primary kit

For 2019, the Timbers debut a new primary kit that’s a fresh take on their traditional green and gold looks. Named the “Ponderosa Green and Green Night hoops,” the new uniform features alternating green horizontal stripes on the front with white trim on the sleeves and collar.

Real Salt Lake: New secondary kit

Real’s new secondary kit is mostly all white, but features a “digital” glitch look that adds the team’s red colors on the uniform. The back of the jersey has the club’s “And One” motto on the neck.

San Jose Earthquakes: New primary kit

The Earthquakes’ new primary kit has the same black and blue colors as the base, but features a new design with blue across the chest and black block below that. The jock tag features “SJ | 74,” which is an ode to the team’s founding in 1974.

Sporting Kansas City: New primary kit

The new primary kit features diagonal gray stripes and a dark indigo color across the jersey.

Toronto FC: New primary kit

For the new season, Toronto FC will rock a new primary kit that features the team’s trademark red along with a button underneath the collar. On the sleeve, the jock tag will feature a maple leaf with the CN Tower in front of it.

Vancouver Whitecaps: New primary kit

Dubbed the “2019 Hoop Jersey,” Vancouver’s new primary kit is inspired by the uniform worn by the NASL’s Whitecaps during their 1979 Soccer Bowl championship season.

With the season right around the corner, we’ll continue to track new kits and uniforms as they drop online and in stores.