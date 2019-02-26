The Golden Knights capped off the NHL trade deadline by acquiring Mark Stone, and landing the perfect Twitter joke

The NHL trade deadline was Monday, and the Vegas Golden Knights came away with arguably the top prize on the market.

With their sights set on returning to the Stanley Cup Finals, the Golden Knights went all in and acquired forward Mark Stone from the Ottawa Senators.

But wait, not only did Las Vegas trade for Stone, they also agreed to an extension to keep the 26-year-old in Sin City for the next eight years.

And since this is Sin City, the Golden Knights’ Twitter account — one of the best in all of sports — made it known how pumped they were to acquire one of the NHL’s best two-way wingers. They may have even gotten a bit “stoned” to celebrate the moment (hey, it’s perfectly legal in Nevada).

WE GOT STONED!!!!!! — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 25, 2019

With the Twitter jokes fully operational, Golden Knights fans now have a new T-shirt and hoodie to pick up as they welcome their new star, and gear up for the playoff race.

The Golden Knights made a big move to acquire Stone, but it also came at a hefty price. In return for the forward, Vegas sent Ottawa top prospect Erik Brannstrom, forward Oscar Lindberg, and a second-round pick in 2020.

Luckily for Vegas, Stone’s track record makes the gamble well worth it. In 59 games with the Senators this season, Stone has scored 28 goals and racked up 34 assists.

Since the 2014-15 season, Stone has notched at least 20 goals and 30 assists, and only finished with a minus-rating once.

With 19 games left in the regular season, the Golden Knights are currently third in the Pacific Division, and holding on to the last divisional playoff spot.