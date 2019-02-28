The ‘Wade Winner’ bank shot lives on

Wade County was popping off on Wednesday night because insanity went down at the buzzer. The mayor himself — Mr. Dwyane Wade — put on his Father Prime cape in front of the home crowd.

Down 125-123 with 11 seconds left against the Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat came up the court looking to tie the game and head into overtime against the defending NBA champs.

But nothing went according to plan, and the ending turned out to be even more ridiculous and perfect than anything we could’ve asked for.

With the ball in his hands at the top of the key, Wade drove to the basket, but got caught at the foul line when he realized he couldn’t get to the hole. With six seconds left, Wade kicked the ball out to Dion Waiters, who got trapped into a double-team and desperately swung the ball back to Wade. With two seconds left, Wade’s shot got blocked by Jordan Bell.

Game over, right? Hell no. With less than a second left, DWade somehow reclaimed the ball and threw up — what looked like a shot you see in a YMCA league game — and banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer. Game over.

This was wild.

With Wade’s final NBA season winding down, there couldn’t be a better way for him to show out. At home, wearing the Heat’s amazing City Edition uniforms, too? This moment is too good.

And now, it’s already a T-shirt and hoodie for Wade fans to pick up as they celebrate “Father Prime’s” hall-of-fame career.

Check it out.

After the buzzer beater, Wade walked us back down memory lane as he recalled a game when Kobe Bryant hit a game winner over him.

“It was definitely one of my toughest game winners that I’ve hit,” Wade told reporters. “I remember many years ago when Kobe [Bryant] hit that game winner on me in LA at the top of the key off the glass, and I couldn’t understand how he could bank a three off the top of the key like that. Same thing. It doesn’t make sense, but this definitely is special, especially in my last year, to be able to have special moments.”

Bryant gave him a shoutout on Twitter, too.

Wade finished the game with 25 points and seven rebounds, and helped keep the Heat’s playoff dreams alive. With 22 games left in the regular season, Miami is just a half game behind the Charlotte Hornets for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

So, more “Wade Winners” to end the season? Yes, please.