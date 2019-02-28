Philly fans can kick off their Bryce Harper obsession with new T-shirts and apparel

After months of offseason speculation, visits to his home in Las Vegas, and rumors of spending “stupid money,” we finally have a done deal: Bryce Harper is heading to Philadelphia.

After seven seasons with the Washington Nationals, the 26-year-old outfielder is reportedly joining the Philadelphia Phillies on a 13-year, $330 million deal.

Harper, a six-time all-star, brings his dynamic game to a Phillies team that’s already put together a great offseason with the additions of J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura, and David Robertson. Now, Harper is the final piece to a team that’s looking to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Harper did hit just .249 last season, but the 2015 NL MVP smacked 34 home runs with 100 RBIs. Since his debut in 2012, Harper has compiled a .279/.388/.512 average with an average of 32 home runs and 91 RBIs per season.

Related Bryce Harper is the final piece of a great Phillies offseason

It’s only been minutes since the announcement, but there’s good news for Phillies fans who want to get in on the Harper love super early — the merch is already rolling in with a new Harper Philly apparel.

Check it out.

With his $330 million deal, Harper now owns the largest total contract in Major League Baseball history, surpassing the $325 million, 13-year deal Giancarlo Stanton received with the Marlins after the 2014 season.

With the big news just dropping, we’ll keep you updated as more Harper merch and apparel becomes available in the coming days.