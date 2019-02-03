He did it. Again!

Tom Brady, better known in some areas of the country as the GOAT, is once again bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to New England after leading the Patriots to a 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl 53.

To the surprise of everyone, Super Bowl 53 was a defensive battle as both offenses struggled to get anything going through the first three quarters. Then, with the game tied 3-3 in the fourth quarter, the Pats’ offense finally broke through as Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski to put New England inside the five-yard line. From there, Sony Michel rolled into the end zone for the game’s first and only touchdown.

Aaron Donald and the Rams’ defense did everything they could to throw off Brady, but ultimately, the 41-year-old quarterback showed the world why he’s part of the GOAT pantheon. It wasn’t his best performance, but it was more than enough to bring a sixth Super Bowl title back to New England. Now, the Lombardi Trophy officially belongs to Patriots Nation for the second time in three seasons.

Before you hit the streets to celebrate, including but not limited to the Boston duck boat championship parade

