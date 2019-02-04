 clock menu more-arrow no yes

“We’re Still Here” became the Patriots’ playoff motto

Tom Brady spoke it into existence, and now it lives on as a T-shirt and hoodie.

By Isaac Chipps
BreakingT
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

To 98 percent of the country, the New England Patriots were not playoff underdogs. With five Super Bowl titles and the prospect of a sixth Lombardi Trophy within sight, no one labeled them as such heading into the Super Bowl.

Sure, they (only) went 11-5 during the regular season, gave up an embarrassing walk-off touchdown to the Miami Dolphins, and didn’t have the same explosive offense from years past, but it’s the Patriots. We’re not complete idiots.

But hey, none of that stopped Tom Brady and the rest of the team from telling themselves otherwise. Before Brady and New England took off for Atlanta, the 41-year-old quarterback started the chant in front of a huge crowd inside Gillette Stadium. Naturally, it became a huge thing and motto for Pats fans.

One week later, as Bill Belichick showed exactly one ounce of emotion after winning his sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday night, he let it be known again: the Patriots dynasty is still here.

Boom. Mic drop.

So now, Pats fans have their sixth Super Bowl title to brag about, and they also have a new “We’re Still Here” T-shirt and hoodie to troll the rest of the country with, too.

Check ‘em out.

We’re Still Here T-shirt for $28
BreakingT
We’re Still Here Hoodie for $48
BreakingT

Still need the rest of your Pats Super Bowl merch?

A Super Bowl title is never a bad time to splurge! Luckily, the folks at BreakingT dropped a bunch of new T-shirts and hoodies as part of their Super Bowl LIII collection.

If you’re looking to pick up some more Pats gear and celebrate with some new merch, here are a few more items to check out.

Details: Buy any three items from the LIII collection, and get one shirt free! Use promo code NESIX at checkout and you’re good to go!

New England 6x Champs T-shirt for $28
BreakingT
Baddest Mother T-shirt for $28
BreakingT
Julian Edelman LIII MVP for $28
BreakingT
I Just Like Winning Titles T-shirt for $28
BreakingT
Entering New England Hoodie for $48
BreakingT
New England 6x Champs Hoodie for $48
BreakingT

Looking for more product reviews, shopping guides, and good deals on sports merchandise and apparel? Check out our Buy Stuff section.

Next Up In NFL

This Article has a component height of 63. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...