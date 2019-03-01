The latest Curry 6 colorway is all about Oakland’s car culture

As the Warriors’ final season in Oakland winds down, Under Armour has used its Curry 6 colorway drops to pay tribute to the city in unique ways.

With this release, Under Armour and Stephen Curry’s new colorway, the Curry 6 Oakland Sideshow, pays homage to the city’s historic car culture, and is available now on UA.com for $130.

Here’s a closer look at the latest colorway.

Oakland’s car culture dates back to the 1980s when pop-ups called “sideshows” started becoming popular in mall parking lots on the city’s east side. As hip-hop culture grew and blossomed in Oakland, the “sideshows” and car culture became a vibrant part of the community.

The new colorway features a dark gray base with orange accents and a lacing system that wraps around the heel. The HOVR cushioning in the shoe’s midsole is balanced out by the white rubber on the outsole.

If you’re looking to pick up a pair, the Curry 6 Oakland Sideshow is available now on UA.com for $130.