 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The latest Curry 6 colorway is all about Oakland’s car culture

It’s called the Oakland Sideshow, and it’s available now on UA.com for $130.

By Isaac Chipps
Under Armour
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

As the Warriors’ final season in Oakland winds down, Under Armour has used its Curry 6 colorway drops to pay tribute to the city in unique ways.

With this release, Under Armour and Stephen Curry’s new colorway, the Curry 6 Oakland Sideshow, pays homage to the city’s historic car culture, and is available now on UA.com for $130.

Here’s a closer look at the latest colorway.

Under Armour
Under Armour
Under Armour
Under Armour

Oakland’s car culture dates back to the 1980s when pop-ups called “sideshows” started becoming popular in mall parking lots on the city’s east side. As hip-hop culture grew and blossomed in Oakland, the “sideshows” and car culture became a vibrant part of the community.

The new colorway features a dark gray base with orange accents and a lacing system that wraps around the heel. The HOVR cushioning in the shoe’s midsole is balanced out by the white rubber on the outsole.

If you’re looking to pick up a pair, the Curry 6 Oakland Sideshow is available now on UA.com for $130.

Looking for more product reviews, shopping guides, and good deals on sports merchandise and apparel? Check out our Buy Stuff section.

Next Up In NBA

This Article has a component height of 23. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...