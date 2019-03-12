The Brown are trading for OBJ and Cleveland fans can celebrate with new “Division Favorite” merch

ODELL BECKHAM JR. IS COMING TO CLEVELAND!

REPEAT: OBJ IS TAKING HIS TALENTS TO NORTHEAST OHIO.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

OK, we’ll settle down now a bit, but we’re still pretty hype.

On Tuesday night, the New York Giants agreed to trade the 26-year-old wide receiver to the Browns in exchange for Jabrill Peppers, along with Cleveland’s 2019 first- and third-round picks.

This is huuuuge news for the Browns faithful, who haven’t seen a winning season since 2007. Now, they pair one of the best wide receivers in football next to Jarvis Landry. And oh yeah, that Baker Mayfield guy will be throwing passes to OBJ, too. A dynamic one-two bunch has arrived in Cleveland.

By finishing the season surging, thanks in no small part to Mayfield’s electric play, the Browns entered the offseason as a team on the rise with a lot of hype entering next season.

But now, with their free-agency frenzy that includes the additions of Beckham Jr., Sheldon Richardson, and Olivier Vernon, it’s fair to start thinking about the Browns as the AFC North favorites. Don’t forget, the Steelers lost Antonio Brown, and will likely say goodbye to Le’Veon Bell, too. It’s only March, but the division may have a new king next season.

Well, at least in Cleveland, the Dawg Pound has a new “Division Favorite” T-shirt and hoodie to rock around the city as they salivate over the thought of Mayfield throwing darts left and right to OBJ next season.

Check it out.

With the OBJ trade, the Browns Super Bowl and AFC North division title odds improved quickly. As our David Fucillo notes, Cleveland’s Super Bowl odds started at 30/1 in January, and have jumped to 14/1 since the trade news. The Browns also opened with 10/1 odds to win the AFC North, and now currently sit at 7/1.

That’s what happens you trade for one of the most dynamic players in football.

In 12 games last season, Beckham Jr. caught 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

Fun times are head in Cleveland. Fun times indeed.