The new Antonio Brown Raiders jerseys are coming in hot

For nine seasons, Antonio Brown ripped defenses to shreds as one of the best — if not the best — wide receivers in football.

But after years of on and off-field drama, Pittsburgh parted ways with the four-time All-Pro and traded him to the Oakland Raiders.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old All-Pro receiver was officially introduced as the newest member of Raider Nation, which means there’s more good news for Raiders fans thinking of picking up a new merch to kick off the 2019 season.

The new Antonio Brown Raiders jerseys have dropped

And they are b-e-a-utiful. We can’t overstate this enough. Somewhere above in the heavens, Al Davis looks down and nods in approval.

Here’s what the new AB jersey looks like.

Jerseys

If you’re a Brown stan, don’t worry; the Pro Bowl wide receiver will continue to wear No. 84 with the Raiders, which you can now see online.

Details: For the die-hard AB fans out there, Fanatics also offers a Jersey Assurance Program, which means that any jersey purchased within the last 90 days can be exchanged for free if the player switches teams during that time span.

T-shirts and hoodie

With more free-agent madness likely on the way, we’ll continue to keep you updated as new NFL apparel and jerseys are released over the next few weeks.