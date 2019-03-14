Tracking the new NFL jerseys and apparel dropping during free agency

NFL free agency is a frenzy of drama, and we love it all.
Either way, the new league year always kicks off with a bevy of big moves that send star players like Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. to new homes and fan bases. This year in particular, we’ve hit the jackpot with some huge trades and free-agent moves that have shaken up the pecking order across the league.
With some big time stars on the move this offseason, we’re keeping track of all the new uniform and apparel releases for fans to check out and order. We’ll continue to update this living post as more player apparel is released.
Details: Fanatics offers a Jersey Assurance Program, which means that any jersey purchased within the last 90 days can be exchanged for free if the player switches teams during that time span. Since the majority of the apparel are currently “special event items,” they will ship within two to four of the weeks once each player’s number is confirmed.
Antonio Brown
The 30-year-old All-Pro wide receiver will continue to wear the No. 84 with the Raiders.
- Antonio Brown Oakland Raiders Nike Game Jersey – Black for $99.99 Fanatics
- Antonio Brown Oakland Raiders Nike Game Jersey – White for $99.99 Fanatics
- Antonio Brown Oakland Raiders Nike Youth Game Jersey – Black for $74.99 Fanatics
- Antonio Brown Oakland Raiders Nike Youth Game Jersey – White for $74.99 Fanatics
- Antonio Brown Oakland Raiders Nike Women’s Game Jersey – Black for $99.99 Fanatics
- Antonio Brown Oakland Raiders Nike Women’s Game Jersey – White for $99.99 Fanatics
- Antonio Brown Oakland Raiders NFL Pro Line Name & Number T-Shirt - Black for $31.99 Fanatics
- Antonio Brown Oakland Raiders NFL Pro Line Women’s Name & Number V-Neck T-Shirt - Black for $31.99 Fanatics
- Silver and Black Boomin T-shirt for $28 BreakingT
- Silver and Black Boomin Hoodie for $48 BreakingT
Odell Beckham Jr.
OBJ is sticking with No. 13 in Cleveland.
- Odell Beckham Jr Cleveland Browns Nike Game Jersey – Brown for $99.99 Fanatics
- Odell Beckham Jr Cleveland Browns Nike Game Jersey – Orange for $74.99 Fanatics
- Odell Beckham Jr Cleveland Browns Nike Game Jersey – White for $99.99 Fanatics
- Odell Beckham Jr Cleveland Browns Nike Women’s Game Jersey – Brown for $99.99 Fanatics
- Odell Beckham Jr Cleveland Browns Nike Youth Game Jersey – Brown for $74.99 Fanatics
- Odell Beckham Jr Cleveland Browns NFL Pro Line Name & Number T-Shirt - Brown for $31.99 Fanatics
- Odell Beckham Jr Cleveland Browns NFL Pro Line Name & Number T-Shirt - Orange for $31.99 Fanatics
Nick Foles
The former Super Bowl MVP will switch from the No. 9 he wore with the Eagles to No. 7. with Jacksonville.
- Nick Foles Jacksonville Jaguars Nike Game Jersey – Black for $99.99 Fanatics
- Nick Foles Jacksonville Jaguars Nike Game Jersey – White for $99.99 Fanatics
- Nick Foles Jacksonville Jaguars Nike Game Jersey – Teal for $99.99 Fanatics
- Nick Foles Jacksonville Jaguars Nike Women’s Game Jersey – Black for $99.99 Fanatics
- Nick Foles Jacksonville Jaguars Nike Youth Game Jersey – Black for $74.99 Fanatics
Earl Thomas
It hasn’t been confirmed yet which number Thomas will wear with the Ravens.
- Earl Thomas Baltimore Ravens Nike Game Jersey – Black for $99.99 Fanatics
- Earl Thomas Baltimore Ravens Nike Game Jersey – White for $99.99 Fanatics
- Earl Thomas Baltimore Ravens Nike Game Jersey – Purple for $99.99 Fanatics
- Earl Thomas Baltimore Ravens Nike Women’s Game Jersey – Black for $99.99 Fanatics
- Earl Thomas Baltimore Ravens Nike Women’s Game Jersey – Purple for $99.99 Fanatics
- Earl Thomas Baltimore Ravens Nike Youth Game Jersey – Black for $74.99 Fanatics
- Earl Thomas Baltimore Ravens Nike Youth Game Jersey – Purple for $74.99 Fanatics
Tyrann Mathieu
Mathieu’s number has not been officially confirmed yet.
