Tracking the new NFL jerseys and apparel dropping during free agency

NFL free agency is a frenzy of drama, and we love it all.

Either way, the new league year always kicks off with a bevy of big moves that send star players like Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. to new homes and fan bases. This year in particular, we’ve hit the jackpot with some huge trades and free-agent moves that have shaken up the pecking order across the league.

With some big time stars on the move this offseason, we’re keeping track of all the new uniform and apparel releases for fans to check out and order. We’ll continue to update this living post as more player apparel is released.

Details: Fanatics offers a Jersey Assurance Program, which means that any jersey purchased within the last 90 days can be exchanged for free if the player switches teams during that time span. Since the majority of the apparel are currently “special event items,” they will ship within two to four of the weeks once each player’s number is confirmed.

Antonio Brown

The 30-year-old All-Pro wide receiver will continue to wear the No. 84 with the Raiders.

OBJ is sticking with No. 13 in Cleveland.

The former Super Bowl MVP will switch from the No. 9 he wore with the Eagles to No. 7. with Jacksonville.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet which number Thomas will wear with the Ravens.

Mathieu’s number has not been officially confirmed yet.