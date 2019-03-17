Zion Williamson’s “Killers kill” quote after the ACC Tournament is now a T-shirt for all his stans

To say Zion Williamson made a triumphant return from injury would be an understatement. In fact, it would even be disrespectful.

Leading the way to Duke’s 21st ACC Conference tournament title, Zion was simply incredible. The freshman phenom — who returned to action after missing the last six games of the regular season — averaged 27 points and 10 rebounds, capping off his amazing tournament run with 21 points in the Blue Devil’s 73-63 win over Florida State on Saturday night.

After the game, Williamson was asked about the team’s mentality heading into the NCAA Tournament, which prompted this killer quote.

Sooooooo Zion is officially out for blood. If you’re the unlucky team that draws Duke in the first round, all we can say is... good luck. The casual shrug says it all.

And if you want a reminder that Zion isn’t messing around with such bold statements, here’s some evidence from this past weekend.

Zion’s back.

You can literally hear the noise the rim makes as he slams this down.

watching this Zion steal and dunk on repeat forever



@CBSSports pic.twitter.com/w7qsk8S0Yb — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 16, 2019

And one more, because why not.

Zion Williamson made this dunk look EASY pic.twitter.com/uCeQZpVU5u — Chris Montano (@gswchris) March 16, 2019

To the surprise of no one, Zion capped off his amazing three-game performance by earning ACC Tournament MVP honors.

Next up, Zion makes his March Madness debut. As long as his shoe doesn’t explode, this is gonna be hella fun.