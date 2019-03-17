 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zion Williamson’s “Killers kill” quote after the ACC Tournament is now a T-shirt for all his stans

He’s back, and better then ever.

By Isaac Chipps
BreakingT
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

To say Zion Williamson made a triumphant return from injury would be an understatement. In fact, it would even be disrespectful.

Leading the way to Duke’s 21st ACC Conference tournament title, Zion was simply incredible. The freshman phenom — who returned to action after missing the last six games of the regular season — averaged 27 points and 10 rebounds, capping off his amazing tournament run with 21 points in the Blue Devil’s 73-63 win over Florida State on Saturday night.

After the game, Williamson was asked about the team’s mentality heading into the NCAA Tournament, which prompted this killer quote.

Sooooooo Zion is officially out for blood. If you’re the unlucky team that draws Duke in the first round, all we can say is... good luck. The casual shrug says it all.

With Blue Devils officially marching into the madness now, a new T-shirt has dropped for the Zion faithful to pick up and rep as they watch the freshman destroy rims and souls.

Check it out.

Killers Kill T-shirt for $28
BreakingT

And if you want a reminder that Zion isn’t messing around with such bold statements, here’s some evidence from this past weekend.

Zion’s back.

You can literally hear the noise the rim makes as he slams this down.

And one more, because why not.

To the surprise of no one, Zion capped off his amazing three-game performance by earning ACC Tournament MVP honors.

Next up, Zion makes his March Madness debut. As long as his shoe doesn’t explode, this is gonna be hella fun.

Looking for more product reviews, shopping guides, and good deals on sports merchandise and apparel? Check out our Buy Stuff section.

Next Up In College Basketball

This Article has a component height of 32. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...