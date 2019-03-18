The SB Nation MLB Opening Day Gear Guide

Hello, baseball friends! At last, we meet again for another season of 450-foot home runs, amazing web gems, and nasty 12-6 curveballs.

After an offseason that made us wait almost forever for baseball’s biggest stars to sign their massive free-agent contracts, we’re finally on the precipice of a new season. And with spring training in full force, we’re already getting an early glance at our favorite players, new stars, and teams we think might have a shot to take down the Boston Red Sox.

So, while you prep for a new season, we at SB Nation are here to lend a helping hand with everything you need to kick off Opening Day and the 2019 season, whether it’s new merch for all the major stars who swapped or signed with new teams over the winter (we see you Bryce Harper stans), to teams that refreshed or totally redesigned their uniforms.

And of course, for all the “MLB The Show” fans out there, we have you covered with how and where to pre-order this year’s video game.

Let’s do it!

The major stars on new teams in 2019

You might have heard of this guy, right? And if you haven’t, you probably heard that he signed the largest contract in MLB history. Oh, and his new Phillies jersey is a hot seller.

Baseball’s other $300 million star, who just so happens to be a four-time All-Star and one of the best infielders in the game.

It may have slipped your mind, but Goldschmidt — a six-time All-Star — was traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the St. Louis Cardinals back in December. Over the last six seasons, Goldschmidt has averaged 30 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 36 doubles per year, so his bat will be a huge upgrade to a Cardinals team that hit 205 home runs last year.

The former Arizona Diamondback signed a five-year, $60 million deal with the NL Champs in January. The 31 year old will attempt to fill the shoes of Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig, who were both traded to the Cincinnati Reds this past offseason as part of a salary dump.

Josh Donaldson

The 2015 American League MVP signed a one-year, $23 million deal with the Atlanta Braves this offseason.

Arguably the best catcher in baseball, Realmuto was the highlight of the Phillies’ offseason until that Bryce Harper guy decided to join Realmuto at Citizens Bank Park.

Oh, and let’s not forget the former NL MVP, who signed a three-year, $50 million deal with Philly earlier this winter.

He was somewhat lost in the Harper/Machado sweepstakes, but Corbin signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the Nationals back in December. He may not replace Harper’s bat, but his arm bolsters one of the best starting rotations in baseball.

Teams with new uniforms and designs

This wasn’t just an upgrade or “refreshed” look. Instead, Miami went all out and totally redesigned its entire uniform sets, with new jersey designs in white, gray, blue thunder, and black.

The Braves “refreshed” their uniform set, adding slight tweaks with new piping on the side of the uniforms and slight modifications to the script logos on the chest. The big news is the return of the Braves’ red home uniforms, which the team wore back in the 2000s and will wear on Fridays this season.

St. Louis Cardinals

The “Victory Blues” are back! The uniform they wore from 1976 to 1984 return for the 2019 season and will be worn as an alternate on select Saturday road games.

As part of their 2019 uniform set, the Indians have removed the controversial Chief Wahoo from all their caps and jerseys. However, the team has also added a fourth uniform — a scarlet jersey with cursive font across the chest — that will be worn as a home alternate throughout the season.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins unveiled a new blue-and-gold uniform that will be worn as a home alternate and features a throwback look with the Twins’ “TC” logo on the side. As noted by SportsLogos.net, this style woodmark was used from the Twins’ first season in 1961 through 1986. Now, it’s back as part of the 2019 rotation.

For the Red Sox fan in your life that needs one last piece of World Series merch

Can you blame them, really? Here’s a few ideas to help the Boston fan in your life soak up a little bit more of last season’s World Series title.

The most popular jerseys from the end of last season

We have the list of the top 10 jerseys from the end of last season, and we’ll continue to update the list throughout this season as it changes.

Make sure you pick up your copy of this year’s “Baseball Prospectus”

Also known as the baseball bible.

And lastly, don’t forget to pre-order “MLB The Show 19”

Now that Harper has signed on the dotted line with the Phillies, we now have the official cover to stare at as we await this year’s game to drop on March 26.

But, if you’re not trying to wait an extra second to get this year’s game, here’s where you can pre-order “MLB The Show 19” right now.

Walmart

Target

Best Buy

GameStop

Newegg