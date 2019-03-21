Tip off your March Madness excitement with Nike’s 40 percent off sale

For basketball lovers, there’s no time of year quite like March Madness. With 32 games over the first two full days of the NCAA Tournaments, we’re treated to major upsets, wild finishes, and amazing performances that will save or destroy our brackets.
With the madness getting underway this week, Nike is also coming in hot with a big sale that will make fans of the Swoosh very happy.
There’s currently an up to 40 percent off sale running on Nike.com
Yep, you heard that right! Just as your bracket is about to get busted (just kidding!), Nike is jumping in with a sale that runs through March 26. There’s no promo code necessary, so head over to Nike’s clearance section to check out the huge selection of shoes, merch, and apparel that’s discounted as part of the promo.
If you’re not sure what to check out, here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve seen so far that will help get you started.
Details: Free two-day shipping for Nike+ members. Prices below do not include the shipping fee.
- Kyrie 4 Team Basketball Shoe for $95.97 (usually $120)
- PG 2.5 Basketball Shoe for $92.97 (usually $110)
- Stephen Curry City Edition Swingman Jersey for $74.97 (usually $110)
- Nike Odyssey React Flyknit 2 Men’s Running Shoe for $89.97 (usually $120)
- Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Men’s Running Shoe for $119.97 (usually $150)
- Nike Free RN 2018 Women’s Running Shoe for $89.97 (usually $100)
- Nike Metcon DSX Flyknit 2 Women’s Cross Training Shoe for $104.97 (usually $150)
- Nike Therma Elite Women’s Basketball Hoodie for $63.97 (usually $80)
- Nike Dri-Fit Men’s Pullover Hoodie for $39.97 (usually $50)
