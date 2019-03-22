The ‘Game of Thrones’ x adidas Ultraboost collection has dropped

Game of Thrones may be coming to an end this season, but super fans of the series will be able to have the GOT feels forever thanks, in part, to the collaboration between HBO and adidas that drops today.

With the final season right around the corner, adidas has officially released the Game of Thrones Ultraboost collection.

The collaboration features two women’s designs — House Lannister, House Targaryen — and four men’s designs — White Walkers, Targaryen’s Dragons, House Stark, and House Lannister.

Here’s a look at the six unique GOT colorways. What do you think?

How much do the GOT shoes cost?

The GOT Ultraboost is retailing for $180.

What are the details?

With the final season set to begin on April 14, HBO and adidas have teamed up to create six distinct colorways representing the different Game of Thrones factions or houses.

With a colorway for the Night’s Watch, the White Walkers, House Targaryen, the Targaryen’s Dragons, House Stark, and House Lannister, each shoe is designed with specific color schemes and phrases from each faction or house.

Each colorway also comes with a GOT custom insole, while the house phrase or signature crest sits underneath the shoes’ tongue.

So, where can I buy the GOT Ultraboost?

The Game of Thrones x adidas Ultraboot collection is available at multiple retailers, including Adidas, DICK’s Sporting Goods, Finish Line, Foot Locker, and Eastbay.