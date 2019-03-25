Gronk’s NFL career may be over, but the ‘Yo Soy Fiesta’ T-shirt and hoodie are here forever

Nine seasons. Seventy-nine touchdown receptions. Five Pro Bowls. Three Super Bowl titles. One signature Gronk spike. And of course, countless shenanigans that made us laugh along the way.

On Sunday, Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement via an Instagram post, calling the New England Patriots a “first-class organization.”

Over the course of his prestigious career, Gronk entertained us with funny moments and phrases, including the one time he told an ESPN Deportes reporter, “Yo Soy Fiesta.”

So, in the spirit of Gronk and all the good times he brought to our television screens, a new T-shirt and hoodie have dropped to celebrate his legendary run in New England.

Over the course of nine seasons, Gronk racked up 521 receptions and 7,861 receiving yards. Although he was generally unstoppable, he was even more dominant in the postseason. In 16 career playoff games, Gronk compiled a tight end record 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 29-year-old leaves the NFL as one of the most dynamic and unique players in the game’s history. Gronk may be gone, but his infectious personality, dominant style of play, and overall awesomeness will never be forgotten.

While Gronk didn’t specify what lies ahead, we already know there’s at least 69 things he should do in retirement. He may no longer be part of our TV experience every Sunday, but I’m willing to bet the Gronk spike isn’t gone forever. At the very least, give us another Tide Pod commercial.