There are already Phillies jerseys for Bryce Harper’s switch to No. 3, and fans are loving them

The No. 3 holds legendary status in Philadelphia, so if you’re going to make the big move to be the city’s next great professional athlete and take on the hallowed number, you better have the game to back it up.

Bryce Harper, newly minted Philly superstar, now has 13 years and 330 million reasons to try and live up to Allen Iverson’s legendary Philly number.

On Friday, Harper was introduced by the Phillies, and let it be known that he’s making the move from No. 34 — which he wore with the Washington Nationals — to No. 3.

While shock waves are still reverberating around Philly with the largest free-agent signing in baseball history, we bring more good news to Philly fans that need to stock up on new Harper apparel to get ready for the season.

The first Bryce Harper Phillies jerseys have dropped online

And they’re already selling like crazy. According to online retailer Fanatics, Harper’s No. 3 jersey is the highest selling jersey of all-time in any sport for any player within 24 hours of launch.

So, if you’re in the market for some new Harper merch, here’s the all the new jerseys and T-shirts that have dropped for the Phillies’ new star.

Jerseys

Details: For the die-hard Harper fans out there, Fanatics also offers a Jersey Assurance Program, which means that any jersey purchased within the last 90 days can be exchanged for free if the player switches teams during that time span.

T-shirts

Since this is a special event item, shipping dates will vary depending on the shirts. However, the items will ship no later than March 26.

With more big-name free agents still on the market and about to come off the board, we’ll continue to track all the new merch and apparel that drops over the next few weeks. Stay tuned.