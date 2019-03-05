Patrick Beverley was totally right, the Clippers are LA’s best team

With the Lakers’ playoff dreams on the line, it wasn’t LeBron James who showed out on Monday night.

Oh no, it was the pesky Patrick Beverley, who went pound for pound against James all night and helped the Clippers beat the Lakers, 113-105.

By taking it to James and Co. at Staples Center, Beverley and the Clippers all but mathematically eliminated the Lakers from the playoffs.

As our Matt Ellentuck noted, Beverley — also known as the NBA’s Beef King — was all over James and soaked in all the boos he was getting from Lakers fans.

Look at this man having the time of his life.

Patrick Beverley basking in the Staples Center boos pic.twitter.com/yjkSxVKCBe — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 5, 2019

After the game, Beverley made sure to remind everyone about the guarantee he made back in August: The Clippers are the best team in LA.

By knocking out James and the Lakers, the Beef King validated his hot take from before the season. He even put some icing on the cake with this fire quote after the game.

Beverley: “I remember it like it was yesterday. I told Shai, ‘Look at the room. There’s seven media here. Watch at the end of the year.’ Like I said about us being the best team in LA. A lot of people don’t believe me. That’s fine. Men lie. Women lie. Numbers don’t.”

And now that it’s official, there’s a new T-shirt and hoodie for Clippers fans to rep around LA as Lakers fans sulk in their disaster of a season.

Enjoy the one up, Clips fans. Well deserved.