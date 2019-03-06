Harper-Trout 2020 is a ticket Philly fans could totally get behind

Bryce Harper may have just signed the largest free-agent contract in MLB history, but apparently he’s not satisfied with the status quo.

To put it more bluntly, he wants a Robin to his Batman in Philadelphia for the long haul.

On Tuesday, Harper went on 94WIP in Philadelphia and told listeners about his plans to try and sway Philly native Mike Trout to join the team when he becomes a free agent after the 2020 season.

“I think it’s respecting Mike Trout in a certain way during the season and letting him play and do the things he needs to do to, of course, be Mike Trout. But if you don’t think I’m not going to call Mike Trout in 2020 and have him come to Philly, you’re crazy.”

Here’s the full audio for proper context.

Bryce Harper shook Major League Baseball to its core when he told us this earlierpic.twitter.com/RfIqqKgM1D — Jon Marks & Ike Reese on 94WIP (@MarksReeseWIP) March 5, 2019

Obviously, Harper’s comments set off a storm across baseball, but for Phillies fans, it also created an immediate campaign slogan: Harper-Trout 2020.

Related Bryce Harper wants Mike Trout on the Phillies

And of course, the Harper-Trout 2020 slogan has already landed on a T-shirt for Philly fans to scoop up, along with the rest of their new Harper gear.

Check it out.

After Harper’s comments went viral, the Los Angeles Times reported the Angels reached out to MLB about possible tampering violations.

Trout, who is from Millville, New Jersey, is a huuuuuge Eagles fan and has been seen at games numerous times over the years. During the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, he even put on a dog mask when he was at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship game.

For the record, we’re not making any correlations, just simply stating facts (that Philly fans will just so happen to love).

Looking for more Harper Phillies merch and apparel?

Don’t worry, there’s a whole bunch of items that are available for fans to swoop up before Opening Day.

Here’s a few suggestions to get you started.