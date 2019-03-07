McCall Zerboni’s epic NSFW halftime speech is now a T-shirt to get you hype for the World Cup

Over the last 30 years, the U.S. women’s national soccer team has put together an impeccable resume: three World Cup titles, four Olympic gold medals, and eight CONCACAF championships.

But, up 1-0 against Brazil on Tuesday in the SheBelieves Cup, midfielder McCall Zerboni had an important reminder for her teammates as they were about to take the field for the second half.

“We are winners. Winners do the right thing every moment of every game. We have 45 more minutes to do the right thing together. Do not let down, do not show weakness. We’re f---ing winners.”

Again, reminder this is NSFW, but enjoy!

After the viral halftime speech, Zerboni’s words have now been engraved on a T-shirt for USWNT fans to pick up and add to their apparel collection as the team preps for this summer’s World Cup.

After Zerboni’s halftime speech, the U.S. was able to hang on for the 1-0 win and close out the SheBelieves Cup on a positive note.

Despite finishing out the Cup with a win, the USWNT finished in a disappointing second place behind England. As our Kim McCauley notes, the USWNT still has a lot to figure out before the Women’s World Cup kicks off in June.

Luckily, the USWNT has five domestic matches remaining before heading to France to defend their World Cup title. For Zerboni, the 32-year-old midfielder is hoping to make the team’s final roster and take part in her first World Cup.