The Holidays are right around the corner, and easily the worst part of the season is picking out gifts for adults. There’s so much pressure involved in choosing the right present for each person, and then you have to wade through the minefield of “maybe they have it” or “what if they don’t like it”?

That’s why SB Nation is here to help. We have a perfect selection of gifts for every price range that don’t immediately scream “I need this” to the point that someone already bought it for themselves, but also vastly improve the quality of life for whoever gets them in the end. A dud gift is in the eye of the beholder, and we want you to win the holidays by being known as the coolest gift-giver in your family/friend group.