Presented By
Opening Day is here, which means that fans get an official look at the big-name players who will be wearing a new uniform this season. Will these new additions be an immediate success, and are they the missing piece their team needs for a World Series run? The time to find out starts now.
Will Shohei Ohtani be the final missing piece for the Dodgers? Will the young and exciting Orioles repeat as division champs? Our preview of each division heading into 2024 gives you a look at the best bets ahead of Opening Day