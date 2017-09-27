 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Second Round-Michigan vs Louisville

Louisville fires Rick Pitino, AD Tom Jurich

The fallout from the FBI’s investigation into college basketball’s corruption scandal has started.

Just a day after the FBI announced an investigation and arrests into a college basketball bribery and corruption scheme, Louisville, one of the programs involved, has fired both head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich. Follow along as this story evolves.

11 Total Updates Since
Sep 26, 2017, 2:03pm EDT