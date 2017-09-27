Just a day after the FBI announced an investigation and arrests into a college basketball bribery and corruption scheme, Louisville, one of the programs involved, has fired both head coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich. Follow along as this story evolves.
Filed under:
- Stream
Sep 26, 2017, 2:03pm EDT
-
February 21, 2018
Louisville is now the first D1 men’s b-ball program with a title stripped
The Cardinals have lost their appeal from the program’s striptease scandal.
-
November 30, 2017
Rick Pitino sues Louisville for breach of contract
Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino is suing the school for breach of contract, seeking damages of $38.7 million, wanting to be paid the remainder of his contract for being fired without cause.
-
November 8, 2017
Pitino knew of bribe to Louisville recruit, federal indictment alleges
An indictment in federal court suggests fired Louisville coach Rick Pitino knew more than he let on in the bribe of recruit Brian Bowen.
-
October 24, 2017
Could CFB have FBI scandal? Big 12 commish thinks maybe
There are obvious similarities between recruiting in the two sports, but different actors change the equation.
-
October 19, 2017
Rick Pitino, AD Tom Jurich fired by Louisville, per report
Pitino’s tenure in Louisville is over after 16 seasons.
-
October 11, 2017
NCAA forms commission to make 'substantive changes' to college basketball
Mark Emmert made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
-
October 10, 2017
18 key figures in the FBI’s college basketball probe
Get caught up quickly on who’s involved in the sprawling investigation.
-
September 27, 2017
Louisville firing Jurich cuts Petrino’s $8.5M buyout in half
Well, this is interesting.
-
September 27, 2017
The FBI’s investigation of college basketball corruption, explained
Everything you need to know about the FBI’s sweeping college basketball scandal.
-
September 26, 2017
FBI charging college hoops coaches with bribing players
The Department of Justice is soon to announce more about a corruption investigation into college basketball.
-
September 26, 2017
Louisville basketball has an FBI investigation to worry about while still on NCAA probation
Louisville isn't charged in the FBI college basketball investigation, but it could still be in trouble with NCAA.